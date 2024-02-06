Restaurant Serenade 6 Roosevelt Ave
DINNER MENUS
APPETIZERS
- Foie Gras$26.00
grilled, concord grape coulis, peanut butter, brioche
- Beef Consomme$17.00
baby vegetables, sliced black truffles, gnocchi
- Pumpkin Soup$15.00
creamless, kabocha squash, chestnuts, apples, chives
- Cauliflower Steak$19.00
lemon-soy emulsion, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers
- Tartare$24.00
yellowfin tuna, avocado, mango, watermelon radish, ginger vinaigrette
- Shrimp$23.00
Asian glaze, baby asparagus, crispy sushi rice, wasabi emulsion
- Crabcake$23.00
Meyer lemon remoulade, pickled vegetables, micro greens
- Octopus$24.00
grilled, potatoes, preserved lemon, Niçoise olives, olive oil
- Honey Butternut Squash$19.00
roasted, bartlett pears, pecans, Point Reyes blue cheese
- Short Rib Tortellini$24.00
house made, sunchoke purée, black truffle emulsion
- Nancy Salad$16.00
romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette
- Market Salad$17.00
escarole, local apples, heirloom squash, goat cheese fritter, apple cider vinaigrette
- BLT Salad$18.00
little gem, avocado, country bacon, pickled red onion, sherry vinaigrette
- Tri Color Salad$17.00
Italian radicchio del Veneto, endive, arugula, preserved lemon, toasted pistachios, parmesan tuile, lemon vinaigrette
Tri Color Salad
Italian radicchio del Veneto, endive, arugula, preserved lemon, toasted pistachios, parmesan tuile, lemon vinaigrette
ENTRÉES
- Vegetable Panache$36.00
quinoa risotto, cauliflower steak, baby carrots, haricots verts
- Lemon Sole$45.00
seared, lobster tomato risotto, melted leeks, shiitake mushrooms, parsley gremolata
- Scallops$44.00
seared, melted leeks, chanterelles, peas, lobster emulsion
- Organic Salmon$44.00
grilled, haricots verts, avocado, coconut sticky rice, soy ginger vinaigrette
- Poussin$37.00
young chicken, sage stuffing, baby Brussels sprouts, pomegranate
- Pasta$38.00
penne pasta, smoked salmon, sweet peas, black truffles, parmesan cheese
- Filet Mignon$49.00
8 oz, potato purée, baby carrots, mushroom marmalade
- Lamb$51.00
roasted rack, fried green tomatoes, potato gnocchi, broad beans, Moroccan glaze
- Duo$54.00
braised short rib, grilled hanger steak, potato puree, creamed spinach, baby carrots, crispy onion rings, red wine sauce
- Pork$45.00
Berkshire chop, grilled, crispy potato pancake, bacon, apples, baby broccolini, port wine
- Organic Chicken Fingers$20.00
French fries
- Child Pasta$21.00
penne pasta
DESSERT
- Apple Cobbler$15.00
brown sugar, flaky pastry, vanilla ice cream
- Coconut Cake$15.00
macaroons, passion fruit sorbet, passion fruit coulis
- Fresh Fruit$12.00
seasonal fruit
- Lemon Cake$15.00
flourless, marinated blueberries, candied pecans, raspberry sorbet
- Warm Chocolate Tart$15.00
pecan crust, praline, vanilla ice cream
SIDES
BAR MENU
- Mini Meatballs$18.00
Rao’s style, mozzarella toast, marinara
- Brussels Sprouts$16.00
roasted, Parmesan cheese, parsley
- Chicken Milanese$36.00
arugula, tomatoes, herb croutons, mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Paillard$34.00
grilled, baby carrots, potato puree, mushroom marmalade
- Cheeseburger$29.00
waygu, cheddar, English muffin, tomatoes, French fries
- Simple Salmon$36.00
grilled salmon, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette
- Simple Chicken$34.00
grilled, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette
ADDITIONAL TAKEOUT ITEMS
BEVERAGES
TAKEOUT DRINKS
- Spicy Margarita$40.00
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) house infused Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec
- Cosmo$50.00
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) Citrus Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, house infused cranberries
- Will To Live$45.00
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) tequila, muddled cucumber, agave, Fever Tree bitter lemon (served in original bottle to preserve carbonation)
- Purple Haze$45.00
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) Beefeater gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lemon, tonic, butterfly pea flower
- Margarita$40.00
(16oz container, serves 2-3 drinks) Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec
- Paper Plane$45.00
(16oz bottle, serves 3-4 drinks) Bulleit Bourbon, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, Aperol, Lemon