Restaurant Serenade 6 Roosevelt Ave
BEVERAGES
TAKEOUT DRINKS
- Take out Spicy Margarita
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) house infused Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec$40.00
- Take out Cosmo
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) Citrus Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, house infused cranberries$50.00
- Take out Will To Live
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) tequila, muddled cucumber, agave, Fever Tree bitter lemon (served in original bottle to preserve carbonation)$45.00
- Take out Purple Haze
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) Beefeater gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lemon, tonic, butterfly pea flower$45.00
- Take out Margarita
(16oz container, serves 2-3 drinks) Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec$40.00
- Take out Paper Plane
(16oz bottle, serves 3-4 drinks) Bulleit Bourbon, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, Aperol, Lemon$45.00
DINNER MENUS
APPETIZERS
- Foie Gras
grilled, mango shallot compote, mint, port wine reduction$26.00
- Corn Soup
creamless, confit tomato, asparagus, chives$15.00
- Tomato Bisque
heirloom tomato, goat cheese fritter, confit tomato, fried basil$15.00
- Napoleon
wild mushrooms, roasted beets, pumpkin seeds, crispy potatoes, red miso$18.00
- Cauliflower Steak
lemon-soy emulsion, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers$19.00
- Tartare
yellowfin tuna, avocado, mango, watermelon radish, ginger vinaigrette$24.00
- Shrimp
Asian glaze, baby asparagus, crispy sushi rice, wasabi emulsion$23.00
- Crabcake
jumbo lump, marinated artichokes, pickled fennel, pea shoots, lemon remoulade$23.00
- Octopus
grilled, potatoes, preserved lemon, Niçoise olives, olive oil$24.00
- Short Rib Tortellini
house made, sunchoke purée, black truffle emulsion$24.00
- Nancy Salad
romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$16.00
- Market Salad
asparagus, romaine, shaved fennel, fresh goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette$17.00
- BLT Salad
little gem, avocado, country bacon, pickled red onion, sherry vinaigrette$18.00
- Tri Color Salad
Italian radicchio del Veneto, endive, arugula, snap peas, preserved lemon, toasted pistachios, parmesan tuile, lemon vinaigrette$17.00
ENTRÉES
- Vegetable Panache
quinoa risotto, cauliflower steak, baby carrots, haricots verts$36.00
- Halibut
Nova Scotia, seared, spring vegetables, pearl onions, baby carrots, snap peas, morels, carrot ginger emulsion, fried green tomatoes$44.00
- Lemon Sole
seared, lobster tomato risotto, melted leeks, shiitake mushrooms, parsley gremolata$45.00
- Organic Salmon
grilled, haricots verts, avocado, coconut sticky rice, soy ginger vinaigrette$44.00
- Poussin
spatchcock young chicken, asparagus, pearl onions, chimichurri sauce$37.00
- Pasta
penne pasta, grilled chicken, confit tomato, basil, capers, niçoise olives$38.00
- Filet Mignon
8 oz, potato purée, baby carrots, mushroom marmalade$49.00
- Ribeye
boneless, 16 oz, grilled asparagus, crispy onion rings, potato pancake, mushroom peppercorn sauce$54.00
- Lamb
roasted rack, lamb lasagna, wilted spinach, confit tomato, basil oil$51.00
- Pork
Berkshire chop, grilled, crispy potato pancake, bacon, red plums, baby broccolini, port wine$45.00
- Organic Chicken Fingers
French fries$20.00
- Child Pasta
penne pasta$21.00
DESSERT
- Mixed Berry Cobbler
brown sugar, flaky pastry, vanilla ice cream$15.00
- Coconut Cake
macaroons, passion fruit sorbet, passion fruit coulis$15.00
- Fresh Fruit
seasonal fruit$12.00
- Lemon Cake
flourless, marinated blueberries, candied pecans, raspberry sorbet$15.00
- Warm Chocolate Tart
pecan crust, praline, vanilla ice cream$15.00
- Key Lime Tart
Graham cracker crust, pina colada sorbet, raspberry jam$15.00
- Cheese Plate
Roncal, Barely Buzzed, Point Reyes Toma, fresh bread, quince paste$18.00
SIDES
BAR MENU
- Mini Meatballs
Rao’s style, mozzarella toast, marinara$18.00
- Brussels Sprouts
roasted, Parmesan cheese, parsley$16.00
- Onion Rings
housemade, tempura battered, black peppercorn aioli$13.00
- Chicken Milanese
arugula, tomatoes, herb croutons, mozzarella cheese$36.00
- Chicken Paillard
grilled, baby carrots, potato puree, mushroom marmalade$34.00
- Cheeseburger
waygu, cheddar, English muffin, tomatoes, French fries$29.00
- Simple Salmon
grilled salmon, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$36.00
- Simple Chicken
grilled, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$34.00