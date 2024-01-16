Restaurant Serenade 6 Roosevelt Ave
BEVERAGES
TAKEOUT DRINKS
- Take out Spicy Margarita
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) house infused Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec$40.00
- Take out Cosmo
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) Citrus Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, house infused cranberries$50.00
- Take out Will To Live
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) tequila, muddled cucumber, agave, Fever Tree bitter lemon (served in original bottle to preserve carbonation)$45.00
- Take out Purple Haze
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) Beefeater gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lemon, tonic, butterfly pea flower$45.00
- Take out Margarita
(16oz container, serves 2-3 drinks) Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec$40.00
- Take out Paper Plane
(16oz bottle, serves 3-4 drinks) Bulleit Bourbon, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, Aperol, Lemon$45.00
DINNER MENUS
APPETIZERS
- Foie Gras
grilled, concord grape coulis, pralines, sourdough crouton$26.00
- Pumpkin Soup
creamless, kabocha squash, apples, chestnuts, chives$15.00
- Potato Leek Soup
creamless, lobster, French beans, shaved truffles$15.00
- Napoleon
wild mushrooms, roasted beets, pumpkin seeds, crispy potatoes, red miso$18.00
- Cauliflower Steak
lemon-soy emulsion, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers$19.00
- Tartare
yellowfin tuna, avocado, mango, watermelon radish, ginger vinaigrette$24.00
- Crabcake
jumbo lump, marinated artichokes, pickled fennel, pea shoots, lemon remoulade$23.00
- Scallops
seared, local, roasted fennel, spaghetti squash, blood orange emulsion$23.00
- Octopus
grilled, potatoes, preserved lemon, Niçoise olives, olive oil$24.00
- Short Rib Tortellini
house made, sunchoke purée, black truffle emulsion$24.00
- Nancy Salad
romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$16.00
- Endive Salad
red endive, pears, roasted pecans, roquefort cheese$17.00
- BLT Salad
little gem, avocado, country bacon, pickled red onion, sherry vinaigrette$18.00
- Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade croutons$16.00
- Bibb Lettuce Salad
shaved white mushrooms, toasted almonds, roasted beets, shaved parmesan cheese, apple cider vinaigrette$17.00
ENTRÉES
- Filet Mignon
8 oz, potato purée, baby carrots, mushroom marmalade$49.00
- Organic Salmon
red quinoa risotto, caramelized cauliflower, haricots verts, crispy shallots, saffron sauce$44.00
- Tuna
grilled, rare, haricots verts, avocado, coconut sticky rice, soy ginger vinaigrette$44.00
- Pasta
penne pasta, grilled chicken, confit tomato, basil, capers, niçoise olives$38.00
- Pork
Berkshire chop, grilled, crispy potato pancake, bacon, local apples, baby broccolini, port wine$45.00
- Poussin
spatchcock young chicken, creamed spinach, garnet yams, aji panca$37.00
- Lamb
roasted rack, lamb lasagna, roasted fall vegetables, basil oil$51.00
- Vegetable Panache
quinoa risotto, cauliflower steak, baby carrots, haricots verts, lemon soy emulsion$36.00
- Child Pasta
penne pasta$21.00
- Organic Chicken Fingers
French fries$20.00
DESSERT
- Apple Cobbler
brown sugar, flaky pastry, vanilla ice cream$15.00
- Coconut Cake
macaroons, passion fruit sorbet, passion fruit coulis$15.00
- Fresh Fruit
seasonal fruit$12.00
- Lemon Cake
flourless, marinated blueberries, candied pecans, raspberry sorbet$15.00
- Warm Chocolate Tart
pecan crust, praline, vanilla ice cream$15.00
- Key Lime Tart
Graham cracker crust, pina colada sorbet, raspberry jam$15.00
- Cheese Plate
Fontina Val D'Aosta, Morbier, Manchego, fresh bread, quince paste$18.00
BAR MENU
- Mini Meatballs
Rao’s style, mozzarella toast, marinara$18.00
- Brussels Sprouts
roasted, Parmesan cheese, parsley$16.00
- Onion Rings
housemade, tempura battered, black peppercorn aioli$13.00
- Chicken Milanese
arugula, tomatoes, herb croutons, mozzarella cheese$36.00
- Cheeseburger
waygu, cheddar, English muffin, tomatoes, French fries$29.00
- Simple Salmon
grilled salmon, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$36.00
- Simple Chicken
grilled, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$34.00
- Chicken Parmesan
housemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, penne pasta$36.00
- Steak Frites
grilled hanger steak, baby carrots, French fries, house salad$37.00
SIDES
Scallops
seared, local, roasted fennel, spaghetti squash, blood orange emulsion