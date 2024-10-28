Welcome to Restaurant Serenade!
Restaurant Serenade 6 Roosevelt Ave
BEVERAGES
TAKEOUT DRINKS
Take out Spicy Margarita
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) house infused Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec$40.00
Take out Cosmo
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) Citrus Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, house infused cranberries$50.00
Take out Will To Live
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) tequila, muddled cucumber, agave, Fever Tree bitter lemon (served in original bottle to preserve carbonation)$45.00
Take out Purple Haze
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) Beefeater gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lemon, tonic, butterfly pea flower$45.00
Take out Margarita
(16oz container, serves 2-3 drinks) Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec$40.00
Take out Paper Plane
(16oz bottle, serves 3-4 drinks) Bulleit Bourbon, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, Aperol, Lemon$45.00
DINNER MENUS
APPETIZERS
Sweet Pea Soup
creamless purée, morels, confit tomato, snap peas, mint$15.00
Corn Soup
creamless, confit tomato, asparagus, chives$15.00
Napoleon
wild mushrooms, roasted beets, pumpkin seeds, crispy potatoes, red miso$18.00
Cauliflower Steak
lemon-soy emulsion, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers$19.00
Tartare
yellowfin tuna, avocado, mango, watermelon radish, ginger vinaigrette$24.00
Crabcake
jumbo lump, baby crudités, spring ramps, fava beans, lemon remoulade$23.00
Scallops
seared, zucchini, tomato, basil, sauce mariniere$23.00
Octopus
grilled, potatoes, preserved lemon, Niçoise olives, olive oil$24.00
Short Rib Tortellini
house-made, sunchoke purée, black truffle emulsion$24.00
Potato Gnocchi
house made, duck prosciutto, roasted tomato, pea shoots$19.00
Nancy Salad
romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$16.00
Endive Salad
red endive, pears, roasted pecans, roquefort cheese$17.00
BLT Salad
little gem, heirloom cherry tomatoes, country bacon, pickled red onion, sherry vinaigrette$18.00
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade croutons$16.00
Market Salad
arugula, strawberries, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette$17.00
ENTRÉES
Organic Salmon
grilled, ratatouille raviolis, red quinoa risotto, Provençal vinaigrette$44.00
Branzino
seared, asparagus risotto, baby carrots, fried green tomatoes, basil balsamic vinaigrette$44.00
Tuna
grilled, rare, haricots verts, avocado, coconut sticky rice, soy ginger vinaigrette$44.00
Vegetable Panache
quinoa risotto, cauliflower steak, baby carrots, haricots verts, lemon soy emulsion$36.00
Poussin
spatchcock young chicken, creamed spinach, grilled asparagus, aji panca$37.00
Filet Mignon
8 oz, potato purée, baby carrots, mushroom marmalade$49.00
Lamb
roasted rack, snap peas, asparagus, mint, potato gnocchi, romesco sauce$49.00
Pasta
black linguine, blue crab, lobster tomato broth, bottarga$39.00
Pork
Berkshire chop, grilled, crispy potato pancake, bacon, local apples, baby broccolini, port wine$45.00
NY Strip
8 oz, porcini crust, grilled asparagus, creamed spinach, potato pancake, red wine sauce$49.00OUT OF STOCK
Organic Chicken Fingers
French fries$20.00
Child Pasta
penne pasta$21.00
DESSERT
Mixed Berry Cobbler
brown sugar, flaky pastry, vanilla ice cream$15.00
Coconut Cake
macaroons, passion fruit sorbet, passion fruit coulis$15.00
Fresh Fruit
seasonal fruit$12.00
Lemon Cake
flourless, marinated blueberries, candied pecans, raspberry sorbet$15.00
Warm Chocolate Tart
pecan crust, praline, vanilla ice cream$15.00
Key Lime Tart
Graham cracker crust, pina colada sorbet, raspberry jam$15.00
Cheese Plate
Fontina Val D'Aosta, Morbier, Manchego, fresh bread, quince paste$18.00
BAR MENU
Mini Meatballs
Rao’s style, mozzarella toast, marinara$18.00
Brussels Sprouts
roasted, Parmesan cheese, parsley$16.00
Onion Rings
housemade, tempura battered, black peppercorn aioli$13.00
Chicken Milanese
arugula, tomatoes, herb croutons, mozzarella cheese$36.00
Cheeseburger
waygu, cheddar, English muffin, tomatoes, French fries$29.00
Simple Salmon
grilled salmon, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$36.00
Simple Chicken
grilled, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette$34.00
Chicken Parmesan
housemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, penne pasta$36.00
Steak Frites
grilled hanger steak, baby carrots, French fries, house salad$37.00
SIDES
NY Strip
8 oz, porcini crust, grilled asparagus, creamed spinach, potato pancake, red wine sauce