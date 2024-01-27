Restaurant Serenade 6 Roosevelt Ave
DINNER MENUS
APPETIZERS
- Foie Gras$26.00
grilled, concord grape coulis, peanut butter, brioche
- Truffle Potato Leek Soup$17.00
creamless, shaved black truffles, fresh chervil
- Pumpkin Soup$15.00
creamless, kabocha squash, chestnuts, apples, chives
- Cauliflower Steak$19.00
lemon-soy emulsion, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers
- Tartare$24.00
yellowfin tuna, avocado, mango, watermelon radish, ginger vinaigrette
- Crabcake$23.00
Meyer lemon remoulade, pickled vegetables, micro greens
- Scallops$23.00
seared, apple-passionfruit compote, delicata squash, apple cider reduction
- Octopus$24.00
grilled, potatoes, preserved lemon, Niçoise olives, olive oil
- Honey Butternut Squash$19.00
roasted, bartlett pears, pecans, Point Reyes blue cheese
- Short Rib Tortellini$24.00
house made, sunchoke purée, black truffle emulsion
- Nancy Salad$16.00
romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette
- Market Salad$17.00
escarole, local apples, heirloom squash, goat cheese fritter, apple cider vinaigrette
- Haricot Verts & Brussels Sprouts Salad$18.00
parmesan cheese, pomegranate, lemon vinaigrette
- BLT Salad$18.00
little gem, avocado, country bacon, pickled red onion, sherry vinaigrette
ENTRÉES
- Vegetable Panache$36.00
quinoa risotto, cauliflower steak, baby carrots, haricots verts
- Lemon Sole$45.00
seared, lobster tomato risotto, melted leeks, shiitake mushrooms, parsley gremolata
- Mahi-Mahi$44.00
grilled, cooked medium, roasted, melted leeks, chanterelles, peas, lobster emulsion
- Organic Salmon$44.00
grilled, haricots verts, avocado, coconut sticky rice, soy ginger vinaigrette
- Poussin$37.00
young chicken, sage stuffing, baby Brussels sprouts, pomegranate
- Pasta$38.00
penne pasta, smoked salmon, sweet peas, black truffles, parmesan cheese
- Filet Mignon$49.00
8 oz, potato purée, baby carrots, mushroom marmalade
- Lamb$51.00
roasted rack, fried green tomatoes, potato gnocchi, broad beans, Moroccan glaze
- Ribeye$59.00
8 oz, prime, boneless, creamed spinach, potato pancake, onion rings, Brussels sprouts, red wine sauce
- Pork$45.00
Berkshire chop, grilled, crispy potato pancake, bacon, apples, baby broccolini, port wine
- Organic Chicken Fingers$20.00
French fries
- Child Pasta$21.00
penne pasta
DESSERT
- Apple Cobbler$15.00
brown sugar, flaky pastry, vanilla ice cream
- Coconut Cake$15.00
macaroons, passion fruit sorbet, passion fruit coulis
- Fresh Fruit$12.00
seasonal fruit
- Lemon Cake$15.00
flourless, marinated blueberries, candied pecans, raspberry sorbet
- Warm Chocolate Tart$15.00
pecan crust, praline, vanilla ice cream
SIDES
BAR MENU
- Mini Meatballs$18.00
Rao’s style, mozzarella toast, marinara
- Brussels Sprouts$16.00
roasted, Parmesan cheese, parsley
- Chicken Milanese$36.00Out of stock
arugula, tomatoes, herb croutons, mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Paillard$34.00Out of stock
grilled, baby carrots, potato puree, mushroom marmalade
- Cheeseburger$29.00Out of stock
waygu, cheddar, English muffin, tomatoes, French fries
- Simple Salmon$36.00
grilled salmon, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette
- Simple Chicken$34.00
grilled, romaine, endive, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, sherry vinaigrette
ADDITIONAL TAKEOUT ITEMS
BEVERAGES
TAKEOUT DRINKS
- Spicy Margarita$40.00
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) house infused Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec
- Cosmo$50.00
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) Citrus Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, house infused cranberries
- Will To Live$45.00
(16oz container, serves 4-5 drinks) tequila, muddled cucumber, agave, Fever Tree bitter lemon (served in original bottle to preserve carbonation)
- Purple Haze$45.00
(16oz container, serves 3-4 drinks) Beefeater gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lemon, tonic, butterfly pea flower
- Margarita$40.00
(16oz container, serves 2-3 drinks) Pueblo Viejo tequila, homemade sour mix, triple sec
- Paper Plane$45.00
(16oz bottle, serves 3-4 drinks) Bulleit Bourbon, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, Aperol, Lemon